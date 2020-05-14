Tamil Nadu

Workers need to be alive to help firms start work again: Tamil Nadu Muslim League

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s package hasn’t offered them anything, says League’s president

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements on Wednesday were disappointing and did not provide any relief to the workers who were toiling on a daily basis, V.M.S. Mustafa, president, Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) said.

Mr. Mustafa said the announcements had nothing for people who were going hungry due to the lockdown nor did it provide any help to thousands of migrant workers who were walking back to their hometowns.

“The government, which announced a financial package for MSMEs, must first realise that their employees need to be alive to help their organisations start work again. They are all suffering for the past 50 days without any income and the government has not made any announcements for them,” he said.

