Worker involved in underground drainage work at Madurai buried alive, dies

The fire service personnel attempted to pump water out of the pit in order to rescue the worker | Photo Credit: G Moorthy

A contract employee, R. Sakthivel (36), of Erode was buried alive in a 15-ft pit, while he was involved in underground drainage work that is being executed by the Madurai Corporation, in Ashok Nagar, on Monday.

After a four-hour rescue attempt by police and Fire and Rescue services personnel, Sakthivel’s body was retrieved around 3 p.m.

According to the site engineer, A. Subash Chandra Bose, five workers were involved in the laying of an underground drainage pipeline on Monday morning. Sakthivel, who operates the concrete breaker, was working at a depth of 15 feet, when a nearby drinking water pipeline burst, and a huge quantity of water filled up the pit within a few seconds. The loose soil around the concrete manhole caved in, and it buried him.

Attempts by coworkers to pull him out did not fructify due to the gushing flow of water, Mr. Bose said. No Corporation engineer was present at the site when the accident took place.

In a similar accident another contract worker was killed in Vilangudi in June.

Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasant, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh were present at the site when the rescue operation was taking place.