Worker injured in Neyveli

An unskilled worker attached to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) sustained burn injuries on his hands while handling bottom hotbed materials in Thermal Power Station-II Expansion in Neyveli on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sivasubramanian, 35, was handling hotbed materials when he reportedly opened a valve in excess. The worker was standing seven metres above a pipeline carrying the hotbed materials when the incident occurred.

He sustained burn injuries on both his hands and was rushed to the NLCIL General Hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Chennai. Further investigation is on.