Tamil Nadu

Worker injured in Neyveli

An unskilled worker attached to NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) sustained burn injuries on his hands while handling bottom hotbed materials in Thermal Power Station-II Expansion in Neyveli on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sivasubramanian, 35, was handling hotbed materials when he reportedly opened a valve in excess. The worker was standing seven metres above a pipeline carrying the hotbed materials when the incident occurred.

He sustained burn injuries on both his hands and was rushed to the NLCIL General Hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Chennai. Further investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 1:12:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/worker-injured-in-neyveli/article32904655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY