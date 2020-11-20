Worker electrocuted, relatives stage protest

A 40-year-old man was electrocuted while working in a farm land at Veppur near Gudiyatham on Wednesday. His relatives blocked the road alleging that he was killed after coming in contact with an electric fence fixed to ward off animals.
According to the police, Ravi, 40, a daily wage earner from Olakkasai near Gudiyatham and six others were working in a sugarcane field at Veppur. Ravi reportedly died of electric shock. Suspecting that he might have come in contact with an electric fence meant to prevent animals from destroying the crops, Ravi’s relatives and friends staged a road roko near Veppur bus stand with his body. They wanted the police to arrest the landowner Anbazhagan.
However, the police pacified the crowd and told them that it was not an electric fence. They claimed that an electric wire had fallen on a normal fence and Ravi had come in contact with it.
Teen electrocuted
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted after he touched an overhead electric wire while trying to climb atop his relative’s house near Thazhaiyattam on Wednesday morning.
