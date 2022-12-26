ADVERTISEMENT

Worker electrocuted in Karaikudi while removing DMK flag pole after Minister Udhayanidhi’s visit

December 26, 2022 01:43 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

After the event of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development on the night of December 24, 2022, 56-year-old Veeramani was electrocuted to death while removing the party flag pole

The Hindu Bureau

Veeramalai. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veeramalai, 56, of Rasipuram Anaipalayam in Namakkal district allegedly died after he came into contact with a live electric wire while he was engaged in removing the flag poles erected in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday, December 24, 2022 night.

Police said that Meenakshi Sundaram of Virudhunagar district had taken the contract for installing the DMK party flag poles in Karaikudi on Saturday in view of the visit of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

After the event was over, the flag poles were being removed when Veeramalai is said to have touched the electric cable of Tangedco.

He collapsed on the ground and was declared dead by doctors at Karaikudi Government Hospital. The body was sent for post-mortem and Karaikudi North police are investigating.

