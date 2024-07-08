ADVERTISEMENT

Worker dies in accident in Mines II in Neyveli

Published - July 08, 2024 10:41 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A worker attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) died after he got entangled in a conveyor belt carrying lignite at the yard top bench in Mines II in Neyveli on Monday.

The victim was identified as K. Anbalagan, 51, of Pudu Elavarasanpattu village.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.45 a.m. when Anbalagan was working near the conveyor belt when he got stuck inside. Workers at the site immediately suspended power supply to the conveyor belt and retrieved his body. The body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

