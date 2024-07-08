Worker dies in accident in Mines II in Neyveli

A worker attached to the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (Indcoserve) of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) died after he got entangled in a conveyor belt carrying lignite at the yard top bench in Mines II in Neyveli on Monday.

The victim was identified as K. Anbalagan, 51, of Pudu Elavarasanpattu village.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.45 a.m. when Anbalagan was working near the conveyor belt when he got stuck inside. Workers at the site immediately suspended power supply to the conveyor belt and retrieved his body. The body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.