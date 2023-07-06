Worker dies after roof collapses on him in a farm in Tirupattur district

July 06, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

A 25-year-old man died, after the roof of a dilapidated motor pumpset room, on a farm in Amballur village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur district, collapsed on him on Thursday.

Police said that A. Vignesh (25), V. Saravanan, B. Senthil and V. Krishnamurthy (32) were hired to demolish the old pumpset room on the 10-acre farm by the landlord P. Natarajan (54), in order to build a new pumpset room at the same site. All the workers belong to Vadakkupattu village. As they were demolishing the room and its sidewalls, the roof collapsed and fell on Vignesh, who died on the spot. The incident took place around 8.30 a.m.

Immediately, other farmers and neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the three injured workers. However, they were unable to retrieve Vignesh’s body due to the debris that had fallen on him. Based on an alert, the Ambalur police arrived at the spot and removed the debris, using an earthmover. Vignesh’s body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi for a postmortem.

A case has been filed by the Amballur police. Further investigations are on.

