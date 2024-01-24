Worker dies after roof collapses on him during house demolition in Vellore

January 24, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VELLORE

A 21-year-old man died after the roof of a dilapidated house in Kurichi Nagar near K.V. Kuppam town in Vellore district collapsed on him on Wednesday.

The police said that the deceased K. Arivazhagan, 21, S. Nagarajan, 26, and V. Ponnarasu, 22, were hired to demolish the house by its owner K. Ganesh in order to build a new house at the same site. All the workers belong to the same village. As they were demolishing the house, the roof collapsed and fell on Arivazhagan, who died on the spot. However, the other two workers and G. Balaji, 20, the owner’s son, escaped with minor injuries. Both the workers were on the roof. The incident took place around 10.30 a.m.

Immediately, neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the three injured persons. However, they were unable to retrieve Arivazhagan’s body from the debris. K.V. Kuppam police arrived at the spot and removed the debris, using an earthmover. Arivazhagan’s body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for a post-mortem. A case has been filed by the K.V. Kuppam police. Further investigation is on.

