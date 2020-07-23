Worker alleges harassment by GCC officials; SHRC seeks report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday called for a report from the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation over a complaint by a worker, who alleged harassment by senior officials over the pasting of COVID-19 sticker at the residence of actor Kamal Haasan by mistake.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran asked the Corporation Commissioner to submit a report within four weeks.

R. Vinoth Kumar, a contract worker with the GCC, in his complaint said he pasted the COVID-19 sticker on the residence of Mr.Haasan on March 28 , only on the instruction of his senior officers. Again on their instructions, he removed the sticker, as it was later realised to be a mistake, he said.

Even during an enquiry over the incident by Zonal Officer J.Ravikumar, the worker said he pasted the sticker only on the instructions of AHO Saraswathi, Sanitary Inspector Muthurathinavel and Sanitary Officer Lakshmanan. After the enquiry, he was allowed to work.

Meanwhile, Mr. Muthurathinavel prevented him from joining work on March 29 and said he was being suspended from work for 15 days, the complainant said. When the worker took up the issue with GCC Joint Commissioner (Health) P. Madhusudhan Reddy, the officer informed him that he had not been placed under suspension as claimed by the health inspector.

“Senior officials are attempting to cover up their mistake by framing me in this issue,” Mr. Vinoth Kumar contended. He also underlined the health condition of his wife, who he was supporting. The senior officers were harassing him and it was affecting his livelihood, he claimed.