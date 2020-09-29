Work with unity, single-minded conviction: AIADMK cadre told

14 resolutions passed at ruling party’s executive committee meeting

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s executive committee on Monday called upon its cadre to work with “single-minded conviction and unity” for the success of the party in the forthcoming election for the continuance of the “Puratchi Thalaivar MGR [former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran] — Puratchi Thalaivi Amma [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa]’s golden rule.”

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the party’s executive committee meeting held at the headquarters here. Besides, 14 resolutions were passed.

The text of the resolution was worded in such a manner that it had allusion to former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala. It said: “Some individuals, for their selfish gains and progress of people belonging to them, may have used the party as an instrument, by remaining in and out of the organisation. But, the party, which has been like a millennial crop and a banyan tree that has provided support to all, has been in the safe hands of selfless workers.”

Presided over by chairman of the party presidium E. Madhusudhanan, the committee’s meeting was attended by Chief Minister and co-coordinator of the party Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O. Panneerselvam, K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam, both Members of Parliament and deputy coordinators, a host of Ministers, senior office-bearers and members, totalling 280.

As many as 15 members of the committee were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 and they did not make it to the meeting. Three others cited other health issues for their absence.

While around 120 members sat on the first floor of the building housing the party headquarters, the remaining 160 were accommodated on the ground floor on the space surrounding the building, said a party source. Special arrangements were made with CCTV cameras for those who sat on the ground floor. With adherence to personal distancing, all the participants wore face masks and were provided with hand sanitisers, a release of the party stated.

The party, through another resolution, reiterated its stand on the two-language formula and stated that it was against the imposition of any language while not being against any language. On the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to courses in medicine, it called upon the Central government to abolish NEET and condemned the DMK and its allies for their “duplicity” over the issue.

Several resolutions commended the State government generally and the Chief Minister, in particular, on a number of matters, including the way the COVID-19 crisis was being handled.

In the first resolution, pertaining to COVID-19 management, the Deputy Chief Minister, too, along with the CM, was lauded by the party. Urging the Centre to re-constitute the committee on culture by including representatives of scholars from south India, especially those from Tamil Nadu, the party wanted the Union government to settle arrears of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other schemes due to the State. It also renewed its demand for the retrieval of Katchatheevu and safeguarding of the interests of Sri Lankan Tamils.