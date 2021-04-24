Work with caution to prevent another lockdown: DMK chief

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 01:11 IST

Stalin urges people, party cadre to follow COVID-19 norms

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said everyone should work with caution to prevent another lockdown like last year.

Mr. Stalin said the lockdown last year had led to job losses and economic distress for a large number of people who still had not recovered fully from it. “Many are still facing mental distress,” he said, asking people and DMK cadre to follow the COVID-19 restrictions in force and act with caution.

While the Centre had announced that everyone aged over 18 would be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 from May 1, he said in reality there was a shortage of vaccines. “There are many reports of people who went to get their first dose of vaccination being turned away and even those whose second dose is due being told that there is a shortage of vaccines,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the Central government’s directive that the States could purchase vaccines directly from the manufacturer meant that rates announced by the manufacturers would put severe financial burden on the State governments. This would also affect the general public, he said.

“During a disaster, those in power need to take decisions that will enhance the people’s trust. Instead, the information coming out about vaccine shortage, high pricing and shortage of drugs for those under COVID-19 treatment is only creating confusion among the people. This will only increase their fear and lead to unnecessary stress and tension, leading to even more distress than about the actual disease itself,” he said. “This is the time when the Central and State governments should work on a war footing to address the issues,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin distributed COVID-19 relief kits among residents of Egmore, Tiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Villivakkam and Kolathur.