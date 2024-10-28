GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work towards winning 200 seats in Assembly poll, Stalin tells DMK functionaries

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday urged his party functionaries to work towards the goal of winning in 200 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a meeting of party observers in 234 constituencies, he advised them to start the election work immediately.

“You have the responsibility of ensuring victory for the candidates of our party and alliance partners. Consult ministers and district secretaries in-charge-of the constituencies. The next one year should be spent on preparing the constituency for the victory of our candidates,” he said.

Mr Stalin said Tamil Nadu, under the DMK government, had made strides in various fields and the state had become the best performing state in India.

“This message should be conveyed to the public through campaigns. You should also monitor whether the message is conveyed to the people. The Dravidian Model government has benefitted crores of people and they will function as our campaigners,” Mr Stalin said.

Calling upon the observers to come out with innovative ideas to reach out to voters, he said they should earn the moniker ‘eppothum vendran’ (he who always wins), name of a village in Thoothukudi district, for DMK.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:54 pm IST

