Work together with common goal, Purohit urges parties

On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislature on Monday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit called upon the members of the 16th Legislative Assembly to work together with a common goal of serving the people and for the progress of the State, even if they belonged to different political parties with varying ideologies.

“It is through the elected representatives that the sovereign will of the people finds expression in our legislative bodies. The trust and faith which the people have reposed in you need to be justified with sincerity and commitment,” Mr. Purohit said.

He noted that the visionary zeal and foresight of stalwarts were instrumental in the enactment of important and historic legislation, which paved the way for the creation of a progressive State.

Lauding the leadership qualities of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Purohit said he won the hearts of lakhs of people in Tamil Nadu, especially the poor and the downtrodden.

The former Chief Minister’s schemes, including the introduction of cycle rickshaws in place of hand-pulled rickshaws, a law for equal property rights for women, Samathuvapurams to eradicate caste discrimination, gas connections for the poor and rice at a subsidised price, spoke volumes about his service towards the upliftment of the poor, he said.

The portrait unveiled in the Assembly hall on Monday shows Karunanidhi standing in front of a stack of books, and with a portrait of Thiruvalluvar in the background. His right hand rests on a sculpture of an elephant. The portrait is accompanied by a wooden board with the slogan: Kaalam Pon Pondrathu! Kadamai Kann Pondrathu! (Time is Golden! Duty is like Eyes!)

The Governor recalled accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Karunanidhi in November 2017.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled all the significant legislation passed in the State legislature, which received appreciation from across the globe.

Stalin on portrait

“As Chief Minister, I am happy, and as his [Karunanidhi’s] son, I am moved that the President of India, who is also the first citizen of the country, has unveiled his portrait,” an emotional Mr. Stalin said.

He expressed his wish that the legislature should witness several centenary celebrations and enact legislation that uplift the poor and the downtrodden.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the State legislature, set up in 1921 in the then Madras Presidency, was the mother of all southern States.

He recalled that both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after an obituary tribute to Karunanidhi, who was not even a member of either of the Houses. Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi proposed a vote of thanks.

Leaders of major political parties and organisations, including Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, MDMK founder Vaiko, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, CPI(M) leader K. Balakrishnan, CPI leader R. Mutharasan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah and VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan were among those present on the occasion.

AIADMK leaders chose not to attend the function. However, PMK president G.K. Mani, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan and BJP leader K. Annamalai — all allies of the AIADMK — took part.