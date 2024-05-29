Work to widen service lanes on Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Vellore begins

Work to widen service lanes on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Vellore town commenced on Wednesday.

Officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which execute the work, said the existing service lanes were unable to accommodate more vehicles especially during rush hour. It has resulted in traffic congestion along the route. Traffic snarls on both sides of service lanes became a regular feature after allowing government town buses to use these stretches.

“Town buses were allowed to use service lanes to prevent accidents on the highway involving commuters, who used to wait along the steel railing of the carriageway to board local buses,” said an NHAI official.

Among heavy vehicles, only town buses were allowed to use service lanes. Private company vehicles, lorries, trucks and tractors were not allowed to use these lanes. “As buses halt to pick up and drop commuters, traffic affects narrow service lanes. Moreover, no traffic personnel can be spotted to regulate traffic at least during such hours on the route,” said K. Vanitha, a motorist.

NHAI officials said that encroachments were demolished between Green Circle below the elevated highway and Collectorate office, a distance of 1.2 km, to start widening work. Unlike other portions of the service lanes, which are thickly populated, the service lanes between Green Circle and Collectorate have more open space with fewer buildings. Buses from the new bus terminus use the service lane near Green Circle roundabout to climb the elevated highway. As a result, NHAI decided to widen this part of the service lanes to ensure the safety of motorists.

As per plan, the existing storm water drain, which is three feet wide and four feet deep, will be demolished. New drain will be built at the extreme end of the service lanes to allow more vehicles. Likewise, the existing width of the carriageway will be doubled. Water channels and culverts along the route will also be cleaned to allow excess rainwater to get discharged into nearby Palar river during monsoon and prevent inundation. Tangedco poles and electric lines will be relocated to provide more road space. The entire work will be completed before the northeast monsoon.

