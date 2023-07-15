Work to relay Arcot Road near CMC in Vellore begins

July 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VELLORE

Months of wait for a better road comes to an end with the Department of State Highways beginning to relay Arcot Road where the main campus of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore is located.

The action by the State Highways comes after Vellore Corporation laid the pipelines for the underground sewage system (UGSS) that was carried out under the Centre’s AMRUT scheme (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) last year.

In April, Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian also inspected the stretch and directed the officials to relay the stretch immediately due to frequent movement of ambulances from CMC Vellore to its new campus in Ranipet on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44). “We have started the relay the stretch after strengthening the carriageway. However, due to frequent rains in recent days, the work might get delayed,” E. Vijaya, Junior Engineer (JE), State Highways (Vellore), told The Hindu.

Funded under the Rural Roads (RR) scheme 2022-23 at a cost of ₹1.5 crore, the stretch will be relaid to a width of 10 feet including the carriageway and footpath. The damaged portion of the existing narrow storm water drain will also be constructed. Levelling of the stretch has been done with blue metal between the Saidaplet Murugan temple and the TANSI fabrication works, a distance of one km. Once relaid, the stretch will be at least one feet high to prevent inundation during monsoon. Zebra markings for pedestrian crossings, reflectors and signages will also be part of the work. The entire work will be completed in a month.

Corporation officials said that Arcot Road was part of key roads within Vellore town that were dug for laying ducts for telephones, internet cables and water pipelines, resulting in severe hardships for residents in these areas. These civic works were undertaken for nearly a decade. As a result, the relaying work of these stretches under the Smart City Projects, which was started in 2018, was slow.

The Arcot Road is a lifeline for local residents as it connects the Old Town areas with newly developed neighbourhoods like Sathuvachari and Rangapuram where Collector’s office, SP office, courts, RTO and PF office are located. Also, patients especially from other States coming to CMC stay in lodges that are dotted on both sides of the stretch. The stretch also provides brisk business for a chain of north Indian hotels that are located on it.

