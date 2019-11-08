Work to plug breach of Lower Bhavani Project canal bank begins

Following a breach in the left bank of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in Mallanaickanoor, Sathyamangalam Taluk, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) have begun placing sand bags in the damaged portion here on Friday.

About 2,300 cusecs water is released from the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir into the canal for irrigation. On Thursday evening, breach was reported in the canal and water entered Kethampalayam Colony, Chinna Peelamedu Colony and Mallanaickanoor leading to inundation of houses and a government school.

Also, water entered farm lands affecting plantain and paddy crop and the discharge from the reservoir was stopped completely. Revenue officials and police personnel evacuated 70 families and shifted them to a marriage hall and a community hall. They were provided food, water and other basic items.

On Friday, officials began works to plug the 35 metre breach by placing several sand bags as they said that 25,000 bags would be placed and work would be completed in two days. After completing the works, 500 cusecs would be discharged in the canal and would be scaled up later so that the reconstructed portion can withstand the force of water.

Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the works and held discussions with officials. Farmers told the collector that due to poor maintenance of the canal banks the breach had occurred and wanted compensation for the damaged crops.