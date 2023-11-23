Work to give a facelift to Chidambaram and Vriddhachalam railway stations begins

November 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Work to give a complete facelift to Chidambaram and Vriddhachalam railway stations has commenced under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The project at Chidambaram station is being executed at a cost of ₹5.97 crore, while funds to the tune of ₹8.93 crore have been allotted for Vriddhachalam under the scheme.

According to a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division, the front side of the stations will receive significant roadwork, with the development of parking space and pedestrian walkways, enhancing accessibility and convenience for commuters. New ticket booking counters will be built with waiting halls and VIP lounge with improved flooring, seating and toilet facilities.

Platforms in both stations will receive significant attention with additional benches, water taps and aesthetic shelters to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for travellers. Well-designed ramps have also been planned at the porticos for persons with disabilities and for the benefit of elderly passengers. The buildings at both stations would be extended and improved. Landscaping of the circulating area have also been planned to add to the aesthetic appeal of the stations.

New signage boards and LED display boards to facilitate easy navigation for passengers and to provide them essential travel information would be installed. LED lights will be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination.

An Integrated Passenger Information System will be set up to provide real-time updates on train schedules, platform changes and other crucial travel information to ensure a seamless journey for passengers. The modernisation and redesign of Chidambaram and Vriddhachalam stations are aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience of passengers.