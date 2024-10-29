Work to construct 96 free houses for Sri Lankan Tamils near Walajah town begins

After more than three decades living in dilapidated single room house with bare minimum facilities, Sri Lankan Tamils in the rehabilitation camp at Banavaram village near Walajah town in Ranipet will get new houses as work to build free new houses for them by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) was commenced. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone to construct new houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in the presence of Collector J. U. Chandrakala. The houses will be built at a cost of ₹5.53 crore in six months by DRDA. Ranipet district has two camps - each in Walajah and Sholinghur with a total of 228 families since the 1990s. Of this, houses for 96 beneficiaries have been taken up in the first phase of the initiative. “The existing dilapidated house in the camp is leaky and remains wet during monsoon. Most of the electrical fittings were also damaged over the years. Our children can study safely under better lights in the new house,” said V. Malar, a resident. Each house, which is 291 sq.ft, will have a living room, bedroom with attached washroom and a kitchen. The new house comprises a free water connection and power supply. In addition, Over Head Tank (OHTs) will also be built in the camp. Each house costs around Rs 5.85 lakh for the State exchequer. The camp will also get a community centre, a common children centre for reading and tuition purposes and a fair price shop. Approach roads to the camp area from the main road will also be re-laid.

The initiative was launched by the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin at a function in Vellore in November 2021. Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of 255 houses, followed by Tirupattur (236 houses), Ranipet (222 houses). At present, 2,239 families in 18 relief camps are living in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts since 1990. Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of 12 camps with 1,111 families. Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet have two camps each. Some major towns in these districts that has relief camps includes Gudiyatham (55 families), Walajah (289 families), Sholinghur (160 families), Ambur (310 families), Cheyyar (112 families), Arani (94 families) and Chengam (111 families). Tiruvannamalai town, Vandavasi, Kalasapakkam and Polur also have had camps for decades.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.