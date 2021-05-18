Work starts on pleas that were received by Stalin

Providing succour: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over an order to a beneficiary on Tuesday. special arrangement

CHENNAI

18 May 2021 23:48 IST

Over 4 lakh petitions collected during outreach programme

Acting on petitions received during his Assembly poll outreach programme ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ (Stalin in your constituency), Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over the necessary orders for assistance to 10 petitioners.

The Chief Minister had promised to take action on all petitions within 100 days of assuming office.

An elderly woman, Rani, of Adambakkam, received an order for disbursement of old age pension from Mr. Stalin in the presence of Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and special officer for the scheme Shilpa Prabhakar Satish at the Secretariat. An official release said Nandhini, of Thousand Lights, received orders for a cochlear implant; U. Sathyanarayanan, of T. Nagar, received support under the scheme for the welfare of the differently abled; Sumathi, of Tondiarpet, received a sewing machine; and Udhayakumar, of Villivakkam, received a legal heir certificate.

Advertising

Advertising

Jayanthi and Muthuraman, of Ranipet district, received a free house patta and assistance for constructing a house respectively. Subhash, of Ranipet, received assistance to install drip water irrigation in his farm. N. Nithya, of St. Thomas Mount, and Thayaramma, of Choolaimedu, in Chennai, too, received assistance from him.

Mr. Stalin issued orders for constructing a building to house an anganwadi at Azhinjivakkam, in Tiruvallur, at an investment of ₹10.1 lakh.

He issued orders for constructing a check-dam across Chitheri Canal in Tiruvallur at ₹4.6 lakh and for laying a cement road in Asanellikuppam village in Ranipet at ₹1.89 lakh. He also issued orders for laying drinking water pipelines in Erukkamthotti village in Ranipet at a cost of ₹1.1 lakh.

Over 4 lakh petitions received during the poll outreach programme were handed over to Ms. Shilpa on May 9. The official release said over 70,000 petitions had been updated online by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency for their efficient scrutiny and disposal.

“Action has been completed in 549 pleas received from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvarur and Theni,” an official release said.

Petitions seeking basic amenities were also considered and the Chief Minister has issued orders on some of them.

On being uploaded online, every applicant is allotted a unique ID and an SMS is sent to them. After scrutinising each plea, officials ensure that the issues flagged by the applicants are resolved.