Work on vehicular underpass on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Vellore on fast track

January 22, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - VELLORE

More than 60 per cent of the ongoing vehicular underpass on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), which is maintained by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Vellore has been completed with rest of the work on the fast track.

The NHAI officials said that the subway is being built at Perumugai, a border village on the highway connecting Vellore with Ranipet district, at a cost of ₹18 crore. Perumugai village is one of the ‘black spots’ identified by NHAI on the highway. These black spots are accident prone spots that are based on periodical reports given by the district police to the Collector. “Currently, work on the elevated portion of the underpass is being done on the highway. The underpass will be ready by year-end,” said a NHAI official.

At present, underpass on the highway has been completed. Trenches have been dug on both sides of the underpass. An elevated portion using pre-cast concrete slabs will be built to connect both ends of the underpass on the highway.

As per plan, the new subway will accommodate two-wheelers, cars and buses. It will help to reduce the total number of ‘U’ turn spots on the stretch to prevent accidents. The stretch has a few government schools, primary healthcare centres and car service centres.

Apart from students, office goers and farmers, many lorries and trucks use these ‘U’ turns to drive on the highway from the service lane. This has affected the free flow of traffic on the highway, leading to frequent accidents, especially during rush hour. Currently, the road between CMC at Puttuthakku village in Ranipet and Vellore Collectorate, a distance of at least 15-kms, does not have an ‘U’ turn for lorries, trucks and buses. Officials said the new underpass will bring an end to it.

Currently, the highway between Krishnagiri and Walajapet (Ranipet district), a distance of 148 km, is maintained by L&T on behalf of NHAI on a 30-year agreement for maintenance. The agreement was made in 2021.

As per norms, the complete makeover of the entire stretch should be done only once in 10 years. Regular maintenance, including patchwork should be done once in six months . However, work on the stretch in Vellore, Ranipet, Arcot and Walajah towns, have not been taken up for many months. The stretch has also been badly damaged due to rains. As a stop-gap measure, patchwork on damaged portions along the highway is being done.

