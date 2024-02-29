Work on two high-level bridges near irrigation tanks to connect Ranipet, Sholinghur towns begins

February 29, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - RANIPET

Work on the construction of two high-level bridges that will replace the existing causeways near irrigation tanks in Nemili and Sholinghur taluks in Ranipet was commenced on Thursday.

The new facilities, a long-standing demand of farmers in the region, will put end to a detour of at least 15 kms from 10-12 remote villages in Nemili and Sholinghur taluks in the district especially during monsoon. Bus services will also be initiated to these villages from towns like Ranipet, Walajah and Arakkonam. “During the monsoon, water channels from the tank inundate the existing low-level bridge, cutting villages from the rest of the district. The new bridge will end our ordeal,” said K. Sadaiyann, a farmer in Sholinghur.

Residents said that the two irrigation tanks, which are maintained by the Water Resources Department (WRD), namely Kaveripakkam and Nandimangalam tanks, irrigate more than 8,000 hectares of farmland in Nemili and Sholinghur taluks. The tanks are also major water sources for over 30 village panchayats that have installed borewells on its bund to draw water for consumption. The tanks, which are fed by Palar and Ponnai rivers, also help to recharge groundwater, covering a radius of three kms.

Accompanied by K. Lokanayagi, project director, DRDA (Ranipet), Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, laid the foundation stone for the projects.

At Nemili taluk, which has the highest area under paddy cultivation in Ranipet district, the ₹3.31 crore-bridge will connect Panapakkam and Uliyanallur villages. It will be 285 metres long. The bridge in Sholinghur taluk will be 267.38 metres long and will be built at a cost of ₹3.35 crore.

Both bridges are funded under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD by DRDA. The bridges will be at least three metres higher than other bridges in the district to prevent any damage to its structure and inundation to its carriageway during monsoon. In other words, the bridge will be built at a height of 20 ft.

The new bridges will be a lifeline for residents to reach Arakkonam, Walajah, Arcot and Ranipet much faster as the distance to Nemili and Sholinghur, the nearest towns, will be considerably reduced.

Most of the students in these villages were enrolled in government schools in Walajah and Sholinghur towns. They can reach schools and colleges on time. Government hospitals, banks, ATMs, government offices, bus terminus can be accessed easily. “As against the deadline of 18 months, we are planning to complete the work in a year. Most of the foundation and pillar work for the bridges will be completed before the northeast monsoon,” said S. Muthusamy, Executive Engineer (EE), DRDA (Ranipet).