Work on to provide oxygen pipelines to meet increasing demand in government hospitals

CHENNAI

20 June 2020 12:45 IST

The Public Works Department is in the process of providing oxygen pipelines to nearly 13,900 COVID-19 beds in hospitals and upgraded primary health centres across the State

With government hospitals receiving a large number of symptomatic COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen support, the demand for beds with oxygen lines has increased. To cater to the increasing requirement, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started work to provide oxygen pipelines for COVID-19 beds identified in government medical colleges hospitals, district headquarters and taluk hospitals across the State.

As part of the preparatory measures to combat COVID-19, the PWD is in the process of providing oxygen pipelines to nearly 13,900 COVID-19 beds identified in hospitals and upgraded primary health centres across the State. The project has been taken up at a cost of ₹75.28 crore.

This follows a recent meeting with officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department as oxygen is considered vital for COVID-19 patients.

“The trend has changed. Unlike earlier, we are seeing a high number of symptomatic patients and fewer asymptomatic persons. Out of 100 COVID-19 positive patients, at least 10 require oxygen support. So, there is an increased demand for beds with oxygen lines. There are more patients with hypoxia and patients requiring increased stay in hospitals. By getting beds with oxygen lines ready in headquarters hospitals and PHCs, we can decrease the rush to tertiary care centres,” a health official said.

Officials of the PWD said of the total 30,100 beds identified in various hospitals, the department is in the process of providing oxygen pipelines, vacuum and compressed air pipelines/drop points in 13, 900 COVID-19 beds now. The remaining beds have already been provided with such pipelines.

For instance, such facilities were not available earlier in wards on the ground floor and first floor of some hospitals. Now, those wards too would have such facilities to treat COVID-19 patients. Work has already commenced in some hospitals under COVID-19 emergency projects.

In Chennai alone, nearly 5,500 beds would have such oxygen pipelines. The Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate has already been provided with such pipelines. Work to strengthen the central sterile supply department would also be taken up, apart from electrical work at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, a PWD official said. Work across the State will be completed in a few days.

Simultaneously, the oxygen capacity of government medical college hospitals in Chennai is being increased, the health official said, adding: “At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, the oxygen capacity is being increased from 20 kl to 60 kl, while that of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate will be increased to 40 kl each. We are providing headquarters hospitals with 10 kl oxygen capacity. We have also procured 10,000 oxygen cylinders and kept them as reserve.”