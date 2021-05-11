Work on to manufacture medical oxygen at Salem Steel Plant

SALEM

11 May 2021 16:48 IST

The district administration has initiated measures to convert the oxygen plant at Salem Steel Plant to produce medical oxygen, which would be used to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients in Salem

Work is progressing to manufacture medical oxygen at the Salem Steel Plant, to be used to meet medical oxygen needs in Salem district.

The requirement of medical oxygen has increased in the second wave of COVID-19 and a significant number of patients require oxygen support during COVID-19 treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

According to health officials, patients prolonging COVID-19 tests despite showing symptoms is leading to the need for critical care here. Health officials here said that approximately 14 KL of medical oxygen is required in the district on a day.

The district administration has initiated measures to convert the oxygen plant at Salem Steel Plant to produce medical oxygen which would be used to meet needs here. Authorities at Salem Steel Plant said that the work is progressing.

According to district administration officials, about 14,000 litres of medical oxygen produced at JSW steel plant are being procured to meet oxygen needs here.

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, which is the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment here has a dedicated 35,000-litre oxygen plant for COVID-19 treatment. According to doctors, the medical oxygen supply is received from Erode and its almost filled on a daily basis. The plant is refilled every time the stock drops to 40%.