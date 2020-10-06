Work on re-laying Erumaivettipalayam road will commence soon

The Highways Department will relay the 7.3-km-long road.

Residents of the village have been clamouring for a road for 10 years now.

Heeding to the long-time demand of residents of the remote Erumaivettipalayam in Tiruvallur district, the Highways Department will soon commence work to re-lay the 7.3 km-long road that connects the village to the Karanodai junction on the Kolkata Highway.

The 5,000-odd residents of new and old Erumaivettipalayam villages have to take this road that runs through a reserve forest area for 2 km to reach the main road to get to schools and hospitals. This road is the link since they have Kosasthalaiyar river on the other side with no bridge to cross over.

“That stretch of road inside the forest is nothing but a mud pathway and our vehicles get stuck in the slush during the rain. There are no lights either, and our children have to go to higher secondary school and college only by that way. There are snakes and other animals, making it even more dangerous to ride at night. We have no other access,” said G. Anburaj, a resident.

Sarathy, a priest at the local Kothandaramar temple, said that access to the neighbouring villages of Pudhukuppam, Ayilacheri and Poochettipedu was also only through mud roads.

“Not even two-wheelers can take those routes. When someone falls sick, the nearest PHC is at Padianallur, which is 14 km away and we have to travel through the forest,” he said.

Residents have been clamouring for a proper road for over 10 years now. “It is a necessary connectivity for residents in the area and the work will be carried out at a cost of ₹3.5 crore,” said a Highways official.