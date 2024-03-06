Work on quarters for pilgrims in Sholinghur town begins

March 06, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - RANIPET

Work on the construction of quarters for pilgrims, especially senior citizens and women, at the foothills of Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple in Sholinghur town near Ranipet has commenced.

Accompanied by Collector S. Valarmathi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the ₹2.46 crore project, which is being executed by the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

“At present, accommodation for pilgrims, especially long distance travellers, has been a challenge in the temple town of Sholinghur. The new resting quarters will help them for safe stay,” said an HR&CE official.

Spread over 0.89 acres at the foothills, the quarters will comprise four blocks. Each block will have 10-15 rooms for pilgrims. Each room varies in sizes from 150 sq.ft to 400 sq.ft to accommodate large families. Washrooms, purified water, CCTV cameras and lifts will be provided. Besides, the quarters will also have an office, maintenance room, staff chambers and rooms for security personnel. The entire work will be completed in 2024-end.

HR&CE officials said that the pilgrims and tourists can stay in the new quarters to visit various spots in Sholinghur, Arakkonam, Arcot and Ranipet. Temple tours to these towns will also be arranged for them.

The temple, which has the idol of Sri Yoga Narasimhar at the hill top and Sri Bhakthochitha Perumal, the utsava idol, at the foothills, witnesses large crowds in the weekends and during the annual Brahmotsavam.

Facilities, including a waiting hall, safe storage space for the personal belongings of devotees, a ticketing counter, drinking water, washrooms, a parking lot, shops to sell puja items, have also been built. The rope car work has also been completed.

A total of 16 persons can go up and 16 can come down at a time, with four persons per car. It will take three to four minutes to reach the 202 metre-high hill, which is otherwise covered by 1,305 steps. In an hour, on an average, around 400 persons can travel in the facility.