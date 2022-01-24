Work on new Collectorates in Tirupattur, Ranipet expedited

The under-construction Collectorate complex in Tirupattur.

Around 80% of the work on the new Collectorates in the newly created Tirupattur and Ranipet districts has been completed. The Public Works Department has been executing the work for more than a year, officials said.

A total of 25 departments will be accommodated in the new Collectorates.

“Ramps and specially designed toilets for persons with disabilities will form part of the facilities for members of the public. The work is expected to be completed by May,” Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha said after an inspection.

Spread over 10.38 acres, the new seven-storey complex in Tirupattur will have large halls for organising weekly grievances meetings, conference rooms for official meetings, post-offices, ATMs, reverse osmosis watertaps, toilets and visitors’ halls.

The new buildings will also have a rainwater harvesting system with soak pits. Solar panels will be installed on its terrace. A variety of local tree species will be planted on the premises. CCTV cameras will be installed on the premises.

The neighbouring Ranipet district administration is also in the last phase of completion of the new Collectorate near Walajah. Spread over 13.40 acres, the new Collectorate will be a four-storey building. It is being built at a cost of ₹118.20 crore.

Apart from basic facilities for visitors, the new complex will have a large landscape, parks and a playground for children, tiled walkers’ path and a rainwater harvesting system.