Work on new bus terminus in Vellore to begin in January

Construction of a new bus terminus is expected to commence from January after getting preliminary clearances. It is expected to be completed by December 2021.

The Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) will undertake the construction under Smart City programme envisaged be the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at a total estimated cost of ₹45.61 crore in the existing land of 9.25 acres.

Announcing the details, V. Srinivasan, Assistant Executive Engineer, VCMC, said that a consultation meeting was held on December 6, 2018 and based on the inputs received at the meeting, a detailed project report was prepared.

Modern facilities

A two-tier bus terminus was initially proposed, but after soil tests were conducted by experts, it was decided to construct a single tier bus terminus with all modern facilities.

“84 bays including 11 idle bays and eight bays for local bus services will be provided and a car parking facility near the bus terminus will also come up,” said Mr. Srinivasan.

He added that a reverse osmosis water plant, toilet block, feeding rooms for mothers, two-wheeler parking space and 60 commercial shops on the ground floor and first floor are other features of the new facility.

Stakeholders meeting

A meeting was held on Saturday to hear the views of stakeholders. Auto rickshaw drivers, bus owners association representatives and political party representatives aired their views on improving the existing bus stand.

P. Sasank Bhushan from Vellore Institute of Technology suggested that sign boards and zebra crossing were needed.

AIADMK party functionary Moorthy suggested that encroachments on Green Circle intersection be checked and that buses be routed through a service road to reach Katpadi and beyond.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram told officials to ensure garbage is not thrown into the Palar river. He added that he has been receiving numerous complaints on this count and asked the Corporation Commissioner K. Krishnamoorthy to look into the issue.

Vellore MLA P. Karthikeyan said that to decongest Vellore city, buses to Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tambaram may be operated from Rangapuram.

Arcot MLA J.L. Eswarappan wanted government schemes discussed with the elected representatives before getting sanctioned so that there is awareness among them.

Operate from four places

At the end of the meeting, it was proposed that buses be operated from four places in Vellore during the construction of the new bus stand.

Buses bound for Tiruvannamalai, Arni and Polur would be operated from Anna Kalai Arangam on Anna Salai; buses to Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Salem and Bengaluru from Manga Mandi; buses to Katpadi and beyond from Chittoor bus stand; and buses to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tambaram from old bus stand.