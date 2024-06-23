Work on new bus terminus in Tiruvannamalai nearing completion

Tiruvannamalai town will soon get spacious bus terminus as around 80% of work on the ₹ 30.15 crore facility on Chennai - Tindivanam Road has been completed.

Officials of Tiruvannamalai said that the entire building for the new terminus had been completed. Along with regular bus bays, the civic body has also built additional bus bays.

Accompanied by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu inspected the under-construction facility. “The idea to provide separate parking for such buses is to provide more space for commuters in the terminus. It also helps commuters to board buses that will be operated in a short time. The new terminus will be ready in two-three months,” N Dakshnamoorthy, Commissioner, Tiruvannamalai municipality, told The Hindu.

As per plan, the terminus will have commuters’ waiting hall, bus bays, commercial complex, parking lots, public announcement system, digital timing boards, time keeper office, water taps, toilets and ramps for commuters with disabilities. The terminus will also have CCTV cameras to provide better surveillance as travellers from big towns use the facility. LED lights within the new facility will be solar powered. A police outpost will also be set up.

The new terminus will connect all three arterial stretches from Chennai, Madurai and Bengaluru with the town. It is much closer to the 14-km-long girivalam path than the existing terminus, which is at least 2 km away from girivalam path. Visitors, especially women and senior citizens, have to walk from the terminus for undertaking girivalam .