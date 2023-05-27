Work on new buildings at Government Adi Dravida school near Ranipet begins

May 27, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - RANIPET

In two months, students of the Government Adi Dravida Welfare Primary School in Keelveedhi near Nemili town in Ranipet can attend classes in smart classrooms as work on the construction of a new school building on the campus began on Saturday.

Accompanied by Collector S. Valarmathi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the new building. At present, the school runs in an under-construction house where 44 students, including 24 girls, have attended classes in a common room since December 2021 . “The work is being done under the Comprehensive School Infrastructure Development Scheme (CSIDS) from the general funds of the Nemili block. The new building, at a cost of ₹31 lakh, will be ready in 65 days,” A. Sivaraman, Block Development Officer (BDO), Nemili, told The Hindu.

The school building was part of 812 dilapidated school buildings that were identified in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, and Tirupattur for demolition. The move was taken in the wake of the deaths of three students due to the collapse of a toilet wall in a government-aided school in Tirunelveli on December 17, 2021.

Since then, students have been attending classes in a single room. The house does not have separate toilets, and water taps. As the house is being built near a local pond, students have to brave mosquitoes and insects especially, during rainy days, while attending classes. Many students, especially in lower classes, used to fall sick, teachers said.

Parents have been protesting against the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, which maintains the school, for not allocating the work despite ₹40 lakh sanctioned for the construction of a new school building. Due to procedural delays by the department, the district administration has decided to construct the new building with funds from the BDO.

Features of new school building

As per plan, the new school building will have two smart classrooms with modern writing boards, separate racks for students and teachers, study materials including charts and maps and adequate seating arrangements. The existing toilets for boys and girls and the noon meal centre on campus will also be refurbished.

On the occasion, K. Lokanayaki, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), and S. Vadivelu, Chairman, Nemili BDO, were present.

