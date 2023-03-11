Work on new bridge across Ponnai river in Vellore on fast track

March 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - VELLORE

Work on the high-level bridge across the Ponnai, a tributary of the Palar, on the Chittoor-Tiruttani High Road at Melpadi village near Katpadi in Vellore will be completed by this year end.

Accompanied by Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inspected the ongoing work on Friday. The bridge is being built after the old, narrow bridge was washed away during the November 2021 floods. Since then, residents have been taking a detour of at least six km, through Arcot, to reach Katpadi and Old Town in Vellore.

“The bridge will bring an end to our ordeal, especially transporting sick and pregnant women to the nearest government hospital. Now, we transport them in tractors and two-wheelers,” said S. Mayan, a resident.

Funded under the Permanent Floods Restoration Scheme, 2021–22, and built by the State Highways Department, the ₹12.94-crore bridge will be 190 metres long and 9.60 metres wide. It will be the lifeline for at least 15 villages.

Check dam restoration

Mr. Duraimurugan also laid the foundation for the ₹19.46-crore restoration of a damaged check dam across the Ponnai. It was badly damaged during the November 2021 floods, resulting in the loss of excess rainwater during the monsoon. The entire work will be completed by the end of this year, officials said.

Water channels

Built in 1857, the check dam has water channels on its eastern, southern, and western sides, covering a distance of 51.96 km, 32 km, and 18 km respectively.

Water from these channels irrigates more than 20,000 hectares for 10,243 farmers and discharges excess rainwater to 122 lakes in Vellore and Ranipet districts. Around 10.20 lakh consumers also depend on these channels for domestic use.