Work on first check dam on T.N - A.P border across Poonai river in Vellore begins

February 08, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VELLORE

Work to construct the first check dam along Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh border across Poonai river, a tributary of Palar, in Vellore commenced on Thursday, bringing relief to farmers in Katpadi region.

Accompanied by Collector V. R. Subbulaxmi and DMK MP D. M. Kathir Anand, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, laid the foundation stone for the ₹17.68-crore work, which is executed by the Water Resources Department (WRD). The new facility will be built between Paramasathu and Poonai villages in Katpadi taluk.

“The new check dam will be the second such facility across Poonai river. It will be built five-km from Tamil Nadu border. The new facility will be completed in two years,” R. Sivasankaran, Assistant Engineer, WRD (Ponnai), told The Hindu.

WRD officials said that the new check dam, which is being funded by NABARD, will be 226 metres long and 1.5 metres in height. It can discharge 61,000 cusecs of excess water into the river. The new facility will help to irrigate at least 204.26 hectares of farmlands in six villages, including Poonai, Vasur, Palleri, Keeraisathu and Madandakuppam

Chief crop paddy

Paddy is the chief crop in these villages due to less water usage. “Due to water shortage, borewells in farming villages around Katpadi have been drilled to a depth of 900 ft to 1,100 ft for irrigation. The new check dam will help to recharge groundwater,” said K. Muniappan, a farmer.

On an average, each check dam helps to recharge ground water to around three-km radius of the facility. In other words, the new facility will help to increase water level in the existing 40 farmwells in its vicinity. It will also help local panchayats to provide regular water supply to at least 5,000 families.

Among check dams in the district, the check dam at Vettuvalam village near Pallikonda across Agaram river is nearing completion with more than 80% of the work being completed. Built at a cost of ₹11 crore, the check dam will be 120 metres long and will help to irrigate at least six-eight villages in its vicinity.

At present, major municipalities like Ambur, Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Walajah, Ranipet and Vellore Corporation, have recharge wells near the under construction check dams for domestic consumption. Once these facilities are completed, WRD officials said that more water can be drawn from these wells to provide regular water supply to residents.