Work on first bed dam across Palar river begins

Work on the first bed dam at the confluence of Goddar and Palar rivers at Erayangadu village in Vellore near Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border has commenced, bringing relief to farmers in Anaicut and K.V. Kuppam regions in the district.

Accompanied by Collector V.R.Subbulaxmi, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, laid the foundation stone for the ₹52.48 crore work, which is executed by Water Resources Department (WRD). The new facility will be built between Erayangadu and Kavasampattu villages that come under Anaicut and K.V. Kuppam blocks respectively. “Construction of a bed dam is to restore lost river sand and discharge excess rainwater to dry portions of a river. The entire work will be completed in a year,” R. Ramkumar, Assistant Engineer, WRD (Katpadi), told The Hindu.

WRD officials said that Goddar river is a tributary of Palar and runs to a distance of 8 km, covering at least 12 farming villages in K.V. Kuppam taluk before joining Palar river. Due to change in water flow over the years, most of excess rainwater was discharged into Palar whereas Goddur river has remained dry. Several feet of sand was also washed away in Palar river through continuous water flow especially during monsoon.

As a result, the river bed of Palar has gone several feet below the Goddar river bed. The new bed dam is aimed at equal distribution of water that gets discharged into these rivers. The new facility will also help to restore lost river sand in Palar over the years as continuous flow of water to the river will be reduced due to diversion of water to Goddar river by bed dam. It prevents soil erosion in Palar.

In other words, WRD officials said the new bed dam will help to irrigate at least 12 farming villages along Goddar river, benefitting 7,642 farmers in the region. Also, 12 deep borewells and 626 farm wells along the river will get recharged. It will also help to recharge groundwater around a 3 km radius of the river.

As per the plan, the new bed dam will be 650 metres long and 50 metres wide. Height of the dam varies from 1.9 metres on Palar to 0.6 metres in Goddar river to bridge the gap in the river bed.

On other on-going works, WRD officials said that a dyke at Arumparuthi village had been completed whereas similar facilities at Shenbakkam (Vellore Corporation), Kugaiyanallore, Masigam villages were on a fast pace. These dykes were being built in Katpadi and Gudiyatham taluks across Palar and its tributary, Malataru, in Vellore district.

