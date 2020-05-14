Work on collectorates in four new Tamil Nadu districts to begin soon

The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon begin constructing collectorate buildings in four new districts. These buildings would house most of the government departments.

The newly formed districts — Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kallakurichi and Tirupattur — would get collectorate buildings at a cost ranging from ₹110-₹115 crore each. Once the State government gives its approval in a few days, tenders would be floated for the projects.

Officials of the PWD said the four-storeyed collectorate building in Chengalpattu district would come up at a space of 2.91 lakh sq.ft. The building at Venbakkam accommodate District Employment Office, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Social Welfare departments among others.

“We have tried to bring in small offices into the same premises for the benefit of the people. The ground floors in the district collectorate buildings will have a bank branch, post office and grievance redressal hall,” an official said.

The building in Kallakurichi would be spread over 2.85 lakh sq.ft. of space at Veeracholapuram. It would accommodate many departments including health, handlooms, fisheries, education, tourism and Tamil Development and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Besides the passport office, this district collectorate would also have a women’s gym.

Most of the offices of the newly formed districts. now functioning in temporary accommodation, would be shifted to new premises.

The building at Ranipet, to come up at Wallajah taluk, would have departments such as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Labour. The one at Tirupattur would house departments, including Horticulture, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu Drug Control department.

Spread over a space of 2.92 lakh sq.ft, a seven-storeyed building would be constructed at Tirupattur town. “We are preparing estimates for the building in Thenkasi district and identifying land for a collectorate building in Mayiladuthurai district. We expect to start work in one or two months and finish the project in a year,” the official added.