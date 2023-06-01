ADVERTISEMENT

Work on building to house public grievance meeting hall in Tiruvannamalai begins

June 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Collector B. Murugesh lays the foundation stone for ₹12.17 crore building at the Collectorate complex and the work will be carried out in 15 months

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh laying the foundation stone for a building at the Collectorate complex in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work to construct a three-storey building for housing public grievances meeting hall and space for other office works began on Thursday.

Collector B. Murugesh laid the foundation stone for ₹12.17 crore building at the Collectorate complex. The work will be carried out by the Public Works Department in 15 months. The PWD officials said the new building would come up on 41.6 square metres with the public grievances meeting hall located on the ground floor of the building.

A total of 840 persons can be accommodated in the new grievance meeting hall, which is currently being held at the Collectorate building. Adequate lifts, separate toilets for men and women will also be built. Separate room for office work, records section, waiting hall for visitors and computer section will also form part of the new building. Solar panels will be fitted on the rooftop of the new building as part of energy saving measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US