Work on building to house public grievance meeting hall in Tiruvannamalai begins

Collector B. Murugesh lays the foundation stone for ₹12.17 crore building at the Collectorate complex and the work will be carried out in 15 months

June 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh laying the foundation stone for a building at the Collectorate complex in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday.

Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh laying the foundation stone for a building at the Collectorate complex in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work to construct a three-storey building for housing public grievances meeting hall and space for other office works began on Thursday.

Collector B. Murugesh laid the foundation stone for ₹12.17 crore building at the Collectorate complex. The work will be carried out by the Public Works Department in 15 months. The PWD officials said the new building would come up on 41.6 square metres with the public grievances meeting hall located on the ground floor of the building.

A total of 840 persons can be accommodated in the new grievance meeting hall, which is currently being held at the Collectorate building. Adequate lifts, separate toilets for men and women will also be built. Separate room for office work, records section, waiting hall for visitors and computer section will also form part of the new building. Solar panels will be fitted on the rooftop of the new building as part of energy saving measures.

 

