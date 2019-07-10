Work on bringing water from Jolarpet to Chennai in final stage

Work on bringing water from Jolarpet to Chennai has reached its final stage. While workers are busy getting the water mains ready near the filling point, Tangedco workers are installing a transformer near the pump house in Mettusakkarakuppam.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials were confident of finishing the job by Tuesday evening, but the workers said that the work will take some more time to complete.

The TWAD Board had planned a trial run on Tuesday evening. Pipe-laying work is nearing completion and work near the railway yard is expected to be over by Tuesday night, said an official.

Sources with TWAD Board said water motor erection, electrical work, water supply lines, pipelines at filling points and loading levels have to be checked.

Officials and workers were making efforts to complete the task of starting water supply on Wednesday.

An official from TWAD Board said officials and contract workers were working 24x7 on three shifts to meet the deadline ever since the Chief Minister announced the project and sanctioned a fund allocation of ₹65 crore.

The official said it would be known only on Wednesday morning when the first trip of the water train from Jolarpet would begin.

Meanwhile, officials faced a land issue near Parsampet as the pipeline was laid on a patta land.

When the owners objected, the officials rerouted the pipelines by a metre.