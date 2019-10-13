Work on bridges at Polur will be completed soon: Collector

Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy reviewed progress in construction at the road overbridge coming up on the Polur-Arni Road, which also connects to Vellore.

He announced that it was progressing at a hectic pace and the contractors have been asked to maintain the deadline for completion. The work started on February 2, under the supervision of Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevoor S. Ramachandran.

S. Masilamani, a resident of Ladavaram in Polur, said, “We have been looking forward for the early completion of this road overbridge, which was started after facing many hurdles. Though it is running behind schedule, we expect the Highways Department to speed up construction to throw it open for traffic.”

The Polur-Arni Road is one way to reach the town of Arni and with its closure, people have to take detours through smaller roads. According to officials from the Highways Department, there will be approach roads and a 7-m service lane with stormwater drains and footpath on both sides of the bridge. The length of the bridge will be 666 m and the time allotted for construction is 24 months, they said.

Another bridge near Polur will be 648 m and be constructed in 18 months, officials added. The bridge will replace railway-level crossing number 80 on Cuddalore-Chittoor Road (NH 234)

The total expenditure for these two bridges would be ₹30.38 crore and ₹17.37 crore respectively. The announcement came from the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during an Assembly session on April 1, 2013.