Work hard to ensure victory in all Lok Sabha seats, Stalin tells cadre

February 03, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday urged his party cadre to work hard and ensure victory in all the seats for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“Go and tell the people about the achievements of the DMK government and how the BJP government at the Centre has betrayed Tamil Nadu,” he said in his letter to the cadre, ahead of the death anniversary of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai on Saturday.

“The BJP and the AIADMK will engage in false propaganda against us. Do not get diverted by such tactics and let us prove that we don’t fear anything through our field work,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that the Union Interim Budget had ignored Tamil Nadu and many other States, and expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre and autonomy of States would be safeguarded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.