Work for people and act responsibly, CM tells Mayors

DMK determined to adopt participatory democracy, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin addressing the Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Municipal Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen at an administration training programme held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday advised Mayors, municipal chairpersons and other urban local body heads to work in a responsible manner for the people.

Speaking at the conclusion of an orientation session for the newly-elected Mayors and chairpersons of local bodies, Mr. Stalin said the DMK was determined to conduct local body polls to adopt a participatory and democratic system of governance.

“Whenever there is a challenge to participatory and democratic system of governance, the DMK has defended the values, ushering in changes,” said Mr. Stalin.

Reminiscing about his tenure as Chennai Mayor, Mr. Stalin said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had advised him to shoulder his responsibility of serving the city residents instead of considering the Mayor’s post as an exalted position.

He lauded the contribution of Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru, MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi in promoting local administration and training the Mayors in the State.

Mr. Stalin said the newly-elected representatives of local bodies should not treat it as a mere post and should think of it as a responsibility given to them. “Only If you think it is a responsibility, you can serve the public responsibly,” said Mr. Stalin.

“Even a small good to people will give a big name. However, a wrong deed, which may be small, will spoil the name. Don’t forget. Elected representatives of local bodies should take every step carefully,” said Mr. Stalin.

The Chief Minister urged them to learn the procedures of local bodies, administrative guidelines, accounting system and financial administration. They should read the rule book regularly and should ensure that there was no violation of rules and regulations.

He asked them to make judicious use of the funds allocated by the government. “You should visit all places to check whether basic amenities have been created properly and hygienic conditions are maintained,” said Mr. Stalin.