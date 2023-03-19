Work for laying road to Nainamalai Temple commences in Namakkal

March 19, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated March 20, 2023 11:32 am IST - Namakkal

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan on Sunday inaugurated the works to lay a mud road for 7.1 km at Nainamalai Varadharaja Perumal Temple.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department said the Nainamalai Varadharaja Perumal temple at Minnampalli village was constructed 300 years ago and has people have to climb 3,600 steps to reach the shrine.

Devotees have been demanding a mud road to reach the temple by vehicles. The State government has accepted the long-pending demand and granted administrative sanction to construct a path to the temple under the tourism project at an estimated cost of ₹13.06 crore. District Collector Shreya P. Singh was also present.

The Minister also laid the foundation for scheme works at a cost of ₹1.05 crore at Muthukalipatti, Singalananthapuram, and Pinnanallur town panchayats, which come under the Rasipuram Panchayat Union.

The works include construction of two classrooms each at a cost of ₹20 lakh at Muthukalipatti Panchayat Union Middle School and at Singalananthapuram Panchayat Union Primary School, and laying bitumen-topped roads for 1.07 km at the 7th ward in Pinnanallur town panchayat at a cost of ₹65 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Project.

The Minister also inaugurated completed works worth ₹9.50 lakh.

MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy, local body representatives, and officials participated.