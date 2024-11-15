Work for district sports complex in Ranipet commences

Ranipet is all set to get its own district sports complex soon as work to construct the ₹15 crore facility commenced on Thursday.

Along with Collector J. U. Chandrakala, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles and MLA for Ranipet R. Gandhi participated in the bhoomi puja function at the district police’s Armed Reserve (AR) ground in Ranipet town. “The new sports complex will be a boon to young sportspersons in the district to get professional training to compete at the State and national level competitions. The new facility will be ready within 15 months,” said Collector Ms. Chandrakala.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), which will build the new facility, said until now, sports activities at the district level were conducted in colleges. . Most of the playgrounds do not have modern facilities, training areas, civic amenities for sportspersons and visitors. “The new sports complex will help young sportspeople, especially college students, to train themselves during annual vacation when colleges are closed,” said K. Santhosh, a college student.

Spread over 16.06 acres, the new sports complex, which will be maintained by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), will be built on the erstwhile playground that was used by the Armed Reserve (AR) wing of district police. The new complex will have a spectator’s gallery with a seating capacity of over 1,500 persons to watch football games and athletics events.

The new sports facility will have eight separate tracks for 400 metres athletics training, two separate courts each for basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, tennis, coco, kabadi, football. Javelin throw can also be practised at the facility.

Among civic amenities, the new facility will have an administrative block, separate accommodation and changing rooms for sportspersons, washrooms, water taps, CCTV cameras, and a modern gym. Parking facilities for two-wheelers, cars and buses will be provided. Rainwater harvesting system and storm water drains will be built.

It will also have an open air theatre where award ceremonies, video presentations by coaches and other events can be done. Around 200 persons can be accomodated in the theatre. Landscaping and a hockey stadium will also be built.

