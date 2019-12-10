Work begins for rural local body polls

A total of 3,520 polling stations will be established for the rural local body polls in Tiruvannamalai district, scheduled for December 27 and 30. The results will be announced on January 2.

Announcing this after a meeting in Tiruvannamalai, Collector K.S. Kandasamy said, “Ballot papers will be used in these polls. The elections will be held to elect 34 district panchayat members, 341 panchayat union members, 860 village panchayat presidents, and 6,207 village panchayat ward members.”

Nine panchayat unions — Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Turinjapuram, Thandarampattu, Cheyyar, Anakavur, Vembakkam, Thellar and Peranamallur — would go to polls on December 27. Elections for other panchayat unions in the district such as Polur, Arni, West Arni, Kalasapakkam, Chetpet, Cheyyar, Pudhupalayam, Jawadhu Hills, and Vandavasi will be held on December 30.

There are 16,27,210 voters in the district. Among them, 8,05,233 are men, 8,21,899 women and 78 fall in the others category.

While 8,65,259 voters would exercise their franchise during the first phase of the polls, the remaining 7,61,951 would caste their vote in the second phase.

Coloured ballot papers

Election officials have been instructed to educate voters about the colour of ballot papers to be used for various categories. ‘White’ ballot is used for electing village panchayat member, ‘light red’ for village panchayat president, ‘green’ for electing panchayat union member and ‘yellow’ for electing district panchayat member.

Forty election officers and 1,105 assistant returning officers (AROs) are being deputed to carry out the election-related work. More than 29,000 personnel would be deployed to conduct the elections smoothly.