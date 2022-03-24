‘Won’t force farmers to part with lands’

The Tamil Nadu government will not act against the interest of farmers. It will not force them to part with the lands to be acquired for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Limited, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to concerns raised by CPI legislator T. Ramachandran, representing Thalli, over protests held by farmers against the forceful acquisition of lands, Mr. Thennarasu said: “The State government will not force the farmers [to part with their lands], but at the same time, we need a land bank of about 45,000 acres for industries. We will consult with the Krishnagiri Collector to provide a good compensation package to the farmers.”