Women’s ward opened in GEM Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

GEM Hospital commissioned the Department of Obstetrics and an exclusive women’s ward on Monday. Tamil orator Bharathi Baskar inaugurated the facility.

Hospital founder and chairman C. Palanivelu said the department would have state-of-the-art labour suites and exclusive women’s ward. The hospital would offer a strong OBG and ICU team for care of high-risk pregnancies

Hospital CEO S. Asokan said the department had level 1 neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) and a 24x7 manned ICU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital director P. Senthilnathan said the hospital’s gynaecology team would provide personalised care to its patients and create awareness about health issues faced by women and the need to get treated at the right time.

For more information, call 9500200600 or email infor@geminstitute.in