Women’s varsity gets new chancellor

S.P. Thyagarajan, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, has taken charge as Chancellor of Avinashilingam Women’s University.
He is currently a professor of eminence and Dean of Research at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. He was the V-C of Madras University from 2003 to 2006.
A microbiologist with around 37 years of experience teaching undergraduate and postgraduate students in medical colleges besides guiding many research scholars, he took over as pro-Chancellor at SRU.
Mr. Thyagarajan said he had joined Avinashilingam Unversity on Thursday. “I will be getting relieved on January 15 after completing my commitment on NAAC and NIRF related matters with Sri Ramachandra,” he said.
He said he had taken over charge as there were several requests from the University. “We have set up a very good system in Ramachandra. We must allow younger people to take over and conduct research-related endeavours. I will continue to guide them, may not be in an official position."
He said he was also involved in some of the higher-level educational committees in the Union Education Ministry and the National Education Policy which required his attention. “I need to put in some time. So, that is why I thought let me have this kind of experience,” he said.
