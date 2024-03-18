Women’s share in bank credit stands at 20.78% in Tamil Nadu

March 18, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The share of bank credit to women in Tamil Nadu stood at 20.78% of the total advances as of December 31, 2023.

As per data from the State Level Bankers Committee, Tamil Nadu loan disbursements made to women by all banks stood at ₹2,04,737.54 crore up to December 2023. The outstanding portfolio stood at ₹3,08,221.32 crore as of 31, December 2023.

The Government of India and Reserve Bank of India have advised banks to ensure that the share in bank credit to women is increased to desired level of 5% or more.

According to CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau, women borrowers from southern States have higher credit exposure compared to western and northern States.

In terms of retail loans, Tamil Nadu is the top State for women availing personal loan, gold loan and two-wheeler category, as per the data shared by the firm.

As of December 31, 2023, the portfolio outstanding for personal loans to women in Tamil Nadu was ₹29,009 crore. The portfolio outstanding for two wheeler loans was ₹2,671 crore, as per the data.

In terms of gold loan to women in Tamil Nadu, the portfolio outstanding stood at ₹1,47,961 crore as of December 31, 2023.

In terms of education loan, consumer durable loan, business loan and property loan to women, Tamil Nadu stood number 2 after Maharashtra.

The outstanding portfolio for education loan to women in Tamil Nadu stood at ₹7,548 crore and for consumer durable it stood at ₹1,853 crore as on December 31, 2023, as per CRIF High Mark data.

Business loan portfolio outstanding was ₹45,071 crore and property loan portfolio outstanding was ₹36,411 crore as of December 31, 2023.

Tamil Nadu was also among top five States in terms of home loan, auto loan and credit card, as per CRIF.