‘Women’s participation in company boards looks better, but it is regulation-driven’

January 09, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Women’s participation in company boards looks better in India, but it is regulation-driven, according to Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TAFE.

Moderating ‘Women CXOs’ Session’ at the Global Investors Meet 2024 on Monday, she highlighted some crucial data and said, “If you look at the data points, globally, board level participation of women is about 19.7% — Chairman 6.7% and Chief Executive Officers 5%. If you look at their participation in the workforce of some of the countries, it is really pretty healthy — 73% in Kenya, 61% in China, 53% in Malaysia and Indonesia, and 70% in Sweden. Look at the comparative Indian data — it is 35%.” She added, “The board participation looks better, looks comparable, but we must remember it is regulation-driven; so it is 17.1%, not that far behind the global benchmark. As chairman... as chairperson the numbers drop 3.6% and CEOs 4.7%.”

Ms. Srinivasan said, “If we have to get our GDP up, the role of women is going to be crucial. Without that, it is going to be a much tougher climb.”

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer, Colgate- Palmolive (India) Ltd., said that to get women into the workforce “we must have a society that is safer and public transport that takes them from their places of work to home”. “One of the things that women need to do better is to enlist the support of men in their lives. And men are waiting for that support to be taken,” she said.

Suchitra Ella, co-founder and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited, recalled how her father encouraged her to take up work that men did. She also gave an example of how women worked long hours and went home late during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renuka Ramnath, founder, managing director and CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, explained how women don’t aspire enough. Drawing examples from her own industry, she said, “In financial services, which is a very women-friendly sector, women in leadership is only 15%. My business is about risk — private investing. There are only 2% of women-led firms in my business globally.”

According to her, “Women stay shy of taking risk. My hypothesis is women don’t want to fail. They worry about how much time they can commit. Because of years of conditioning, they have a guilt while leaving home to work. And guilt will consume you.”

Ipsita Dasgupta, MD, HP India, said there is too much bureaucracy in a women’s life. “There are parents, in-laws, neighbours — we need to help women deal with this level of stakeholder management.” She explained how a mothers-in-law day was created at her workplace. “We invited the mothers-in-law to the R&D to see what their daughters-in law were doing. They were so proud of their work that they stopped asking why they returned home late,” she said.