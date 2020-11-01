Women’s groups extend support to Thirumavalavan

Fighting democratically against ‘Sanathanic forces’ need of the hour, says VCK leader

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumvalavan on Friday met with various women’s groups – such as All India Democratic Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women, Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandram and others – who pledged their support to him and his party for his campaign against ancient Hindu religious text Manusmriti and the BJP.

During the meeting, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that he was happy to receive support from various women’s groups and women have an important role to play in stopping religious forces from gaining a foothold in the State.

“Several women’s groups have spoken against Sanathanic forces and have said that it is important to fight against them democratically. It gives me happiness. Oppressing women and maintaining their hegemony in the society is the conspiracy of Sanathanic forces. Understanding this and fighting against them is the need of the hour,” he said.

He added, “Women should speak for women. We have always taken a defensive approach. We have not tried to change the situation. We have not opposed it by questioning the system.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan spoke about the need to develop ideological clarity. “There is no need to support Thirumavalavan. But we need to understand and debate structures behind the oppression of women and ideology that supports it. VCK will support women who mobilise women against this,” he said.