Women’s education possible because of Periyar, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said if more and more girls were attending schools and colleges, and members of all communities were able to pursue a career outside their family trade, the credit should go to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.

“I see a lot of girls among the audience. It was not possible 100 years ago. It was said only a section of the society should study and others should pursue their family trade (kula kalvi). Women were not allowed to leave their residences. It was Periyar who fought for them and liberated women,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi at a function organised by his department to mark the 146 birth anniversary of Periyar.

He said the title ‘Periyar’ was conferred on the Dravidar Kazhagam founder by the women of Tamil Nadu. “The governments led by Anna (C.N. Annadurai) and Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) gave shape to the ideas of Periyar. Anna legalised self-respect marriage while Kalaignar ensured equal share for women in family property and paved the way for recruitment of women in the police force,” he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to ensure that students should not discontinue their education because of poverty. “Magalir Urimai Thittam gave financial independence to women,” he said.