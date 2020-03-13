‘Women’s economic empowerment a long-term solution to combating gender violence’

Women’s economic empowerment is the long-term solution to combating gender-based violence and working towards fulfilling the 2030 agenda for women’s human rights affirmations, said Nandini Azad, president of the Working Women’s Forum (India) and the Indian Cooperative Network for Women. Referring to the recent United Nations review report on gender equality, Ms. Azad said it was disappointing that the report did not highlight the success of India, its significant civil society and various government efforts.

Data from 170 countries in the report was well below standards on the progress of gender equality.

“We have seen several leaps and bounds in our iconic mass movement of the WWF and ICNW, which now has over 6 lakh women members. We urge the UN to see how our cost effective and sustainable models work and replicate our methodologies,” she said.

Gender and equity model

Ms. Azad explained that the ‘Gender and equity model’ of WWF and ICNW effectively addressed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDPS), which focus on gender equality, financial inclusion of women, poverty reduction, creation of sustainable women’s institutions and financing gender programmes.

Ms. Azad participated in the 63rd meeting of the UN Commission on Status of Women at New York in 2019, where she championed women’s emancipation through setting up cooperatives. “Cooperatives have proven their sustainability, especially at a time when several other civil society organisations are struggling due to lack of funds. Cooperatives can also be instrumental in helping other organisations become more sustainable,” she said.

Stating that their movement was not just financially sustainable, Ms. Azad said they were inclusive cooperatives with a woman’s heart.

“There needs to be more focus from global organisations on similar movements in Asia, specifically India,” she added.